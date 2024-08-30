NELFUND’s latest data reveals significant regional disparities in student loan demand across Nigeria, with northern states showing higher application rates

Kano leads with over 17,000 applicants, while Oyo exhibits a unique trend of more applicants than registered students

The data portrays the crucial role of NELFUND in facilitating access to education, highlighting the varying financial needs of students across different regions

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released its latest data on student loan registrations, highlighting significant demand across various states in Nigeria.

The data, shared on Friday, August 30, provides a detailed breakdown of the number of students who applied for loans after registering, the total number of registered students, and the respective states.

Key findings

The data reveals that Kano leads with the highest number of applicants, with 17,122 students applying after registering out of 20,814 registered students. Borno follows with 13,798 applicants from 16,353 registered students, and Benue with 11,754 applicants from 16,127 registered students.

Interestingly, Oyo shows a unique trend with 14,086 applicants despite having only 8,990 registered students, indicating a high level of interest but lower registration turnout. Similarly, Kaduna and Katsina also show substantial numbers, with 10,380 and 10,952 applicants, respectively, from 13,873 and 13,538 registered students.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, however, has the lowest figures with 676 applicants from 894 registered students.

Increasing demand

The data shows growing demand for educational loans across Nigeria, reflecting students' increasing need for financial support to pursue higher education.

Also, it also presents a significant regional disparity in the demand for student loans. Northern states like Kano, Borno, and Benue show a higher number of applicants, reflecting a greater need for financial support in these regions. In contrast, southern states, including Lagos and Anambra, exhibit lower demand, which could be attributed to various socio-economic factors.

See the data from NELFUND below:

