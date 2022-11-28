The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo state have decried the delisting of 50 secondary schools in the state

The party blamed the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde over the schools' delisting by the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination

According to the party, key sectors in the state went on a decline mode since Makinde assumed office in 2019

Reports that the West African School Certificate Examination Board has delisted 50 secondary schools in Oyo state over cases of examination malpractice have been condemned by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that the ruling party described the action by the examination body against the southwest state as unacceptable.

The APC alleged that key sectors in Oyo state have been on a decline since Seyi Makinde assumed office. Photo: Seyi Makinde

In a statement signed by the party's publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, APC said things have been on a downward slope since the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, assumed office in 2019.

Delisting of schools by WAEC for malpractice worrisome

Sadare noting that the current situation is worrisome, said the delisting of the schools for their involvement in malpractice during the 2022 WASSCE does not sit well with the party.

He added that the development was unprecedented and a clear indication of the rot in the governance system of the state.

He also stated that this is evidence of the gloomy future awaiting the state if nothing was done urgently to arrest the situation.

Source: Legit.ng