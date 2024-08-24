NELFUND has responded to the claim that students from Southeast universities are being sidelined from getting the student loan

In its reaction to the allegation, NELFUND said disbursement is not by region but but the institutions that have verified the list of students who applied from their school

According to NELFUND, none of the Southeast institutions have verified the list of students sent to them for verification and urged them to do that on time

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has blamed the universities in the Southeast region of the country for their students' inability to benefit from the federal government student loan programme.

NELFUND, on Friday, August 23, announced that it has disbursed a total of ₦2,946,927,155 to 27,667 students across 19 universities. This financial support aims to assist students with their educational expenses, promoting access to higher education and helping to alleviate financial burdens.

Reactions trail student loan list beneficiaries

However, the agency published a list of universities without an institution from the Southeast, which has generated reactions on social media.

Reacting to the allegation that students from the region were sidelined from the scheme, NELFUND tweeted on Friday that universities in the Southeast region have yet to comply with its guidelines.

The agency also clarified that the disbursement of the fund was not based on region, adding that it has sent a verification list to all tertiary institutions across Nigeria, but none of the tertiary institutions in the Southeast has verified the list.

How NELFUND distributes student loan

According to NELFUND, the funds are distributed based on universities that have verified the list of students who have applied for the student loan.

The statement reads in part:

"Unfortunately, we have not yet received any response from the institutions in the South-East. We urge these institutions to complete the verification process so that their students can benefit from the scheme."

