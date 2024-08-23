The Nigerian Educational Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released the list of tertiary institutions that have benefitted from student loan

NELFUND said it has disbursed funds to 19 tertiary institutions across the country for school fees of 27,667 students

According to the statement, N2,946,927,155.00 was disbursed to 19 institutions with the University of Maiduguri with the largest share of N589,001,500.00

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Educational Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed funds to 19 tertiary institutions across the country.

NELFUND disbursed N2.94 billion as school fees for 27,667 students who have completed the priority checks.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NELFUND via its official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NELFUND

The Fund paid the monies directly to the institution to cover tuition and affiliate costs.

Institutions that have benefitted from NELFUND

1. University of Maiduguri - N589,001,500.00

2. University of Ibadan - N201,114,650.00

3 University of Ilorin - N52,897,890.00

4 University of Benin - N24,412,500.00

5. Federal University Dutsin-Ma - N304,961,800.00

6 Bayero University Kano - N853,775,000.00

7 Federal College of Education Abeokuta - N1,945,700.00

8 Federal University of Technology Minna - N62,928,600.00

9 Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife - N50,414,000.00

10 Federal Polytechnic llaro - N8,347,465.00

11 University of Lagos - N122,494,400.00

12 University of Jos - N209,320,000.00

13 Federal College of Education Technical Gusau - N15,600,200.00

14 Federal College of Education Special Oyo - N18,502,500.00

15 Federal University Dutse - N207,106,000.00

16 Federal University Birnin Kebbi - N130,002,800.00

17 Modibbo Adama University Adamawa - N83,837,850.00

18 Federal Polytechnic Bauchi - N7,218,800.00

19 Federal Polytechnic Mubi - N2,045,500.00

Total number of Students: 27,667

Total Amount: N2,946,927,155.00

Tinubu launches student loan scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the most talked about Student Loan Scheme at the State House, Abuja.

The launch marks the formal commencement of the distribution of N35 billion to 70,000 successful loan applicants.

Managing director of NELFUND, Akin Sawyer, said over 100,000 students have applied for the Student loan stands

