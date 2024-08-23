NELFUND has continued with sensitising students of Nigerian tertiary institutions on why they should key into its loan scheme

Legit.ng reports that NELFUND is the official federal government agency in charge of student loan in Nigeria

Already, over N2.9 billion as loans for tuition fees to more than 27,000 students across 19 higher education institutions have been disbursed

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Akintunde Sawyerr, the managing director (MD) of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), has acknowledged the challenges of delays in the disbursement of the student loan scheme.

Legit.ng reports that the NELFUND boss spoke during a student loan sensitisation programme organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Thursday, August 22.

The NELFUND has already disbursed over N2 billion of the student loan to 27,667 students from 19 institutions in Nigeria. Photo credit: @NELFUND

Source: Twitter

Loan: NELFUND sensitises students

Regardless of the hindrances, the NELFUND boss assured students that these were being addressed to improve the system’s efficiency.

He urged students to be patient and to ensure their loan applications are complete and accurate to avoid delays.

Furthermore, Sawyerr reiterated NELFUND’s commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that every eligible student benefits from the loan scheme, calling on students to remain engaged, united, and focused on their educational goals because the future of Nigeria rests in their hands.

Legit.ng understands that the sensitisation programme was part of ongoing efforts by NELFUND to educate undergraduates on the loan scheme and address their concerns directly.

Read more on NELFUND

NELFUND asks students to embrace opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sawyerr called on students to take full advantage of the NELFUND student loan scheme, describing it as a historic initiative aimed at making higher education accessible to all, regardless of financial background.

The NELFUND MD spoke about the scheme’s 'alignment' with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to education.

Source: Legit.ng