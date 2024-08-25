NELFUND has released seven step-by-step procedures for any Nigerian student to have access to the student loan scheme

The agency disclosed that the procedures involved multiple parties when it comes to effective management of the student loan

According to NELFUND, the institution of the concerned students has a major role to play in all of the procedures

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released the procedures for disbursing loans to Nigerian students.

NELFUND tweeted the step-by-step procedures on Saturday, August 25, noting that the higher institutions of the concerned students have a major role in the seven procedures involving the disbursement.

According to NELFUND, the coordinated process involving multiple parties ensures effective management of student loans, enabling students to access higher education by fulfilling their respective responsibilities.

Procedures for student loan disbursement

Below is the list of the seven procedures:

1. Data Submission

The institution provides NELFUND with complete and accurate student data for upload onto the NELFUND SVS, including matriculation numbers, JAMB details, and fees.

2. Inform Student Applications about readiness

NELFUND and institutions inform students about their eligibility to apply for student loans through awareness campaigns and direct communication.

3. Student Loan Application

Students apply for loans through the NELFUND portal, providing basic details such as JAMB number, NIN, BVN, and matriculation number.

4. Application Processing by NELFUND

NELFUND processes student applications, verifying details and approving those that meet the criteria.

5. Approval Notification to Institutions

NELFUND sends a list of approved student loans to institutions for further verification.

6. Institutional Verification

Institutions review and verify the list, confirm student information and loan approvals, and return the signed-off list to NELFUND.

7. Disbursement of Institutional Fees

NELFUND disburses approved institutional fees directly to institutions on behalf of students upon receiving the verified list.

