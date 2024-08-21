The WAEC school recognition portal will soon be active for interested proprietors across Nigeria to submit their application

Legit.ng reports that the platform is used by WAEC Nigeria to register schools that have been inspected by designated staff of the council

Apart from the WAEC school recognition portal, learning institutes are invited to submit the continuous assessment

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the opening of the online portal for the school recognition for the upcoming 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The portal for the upload of continuous assessment scores (CASS) was also opened.

WAEC is in charge of WASSCE in Nigeria and is headed by Amos Josiah Dangut. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

WAEC prepares for WASSCE 2025

Schools that wish to present candidates for the 2025 WASSCE are encouraged to complete their recognition process and upload the necessary data within the stipulated deadlines.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A screengrab from WAEC's X handle explaining the continuous assessment. Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The recognition portal will be open for the recognition of new schools from Monday, September 2 to December 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, the CASS 1 and 2 upload portal will remain open from September 2 to December 20, 2024.

WAEC’s statement partly reads:

“All schools seeking approval for WASSCE (school candidate) 2025 are advised to make the appropriate payments and complete their application process within this period.

“The CASS upload portal for CASS 1 and 2 will be open from September 2 to December 20, 2024.

“Consequently, all schools presenting candidates for WASSCE (SC) 2025 are urged to upload their CASS 1 and 2 data before the closing date.

“Please note that the portals will close at midnight on the due dates, and no further requests will be entertained after the closure.”

Snapshot of WAEC

The WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

WAEC conducts exit examinations in five English-speaking countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia).

Read more on WAEC

Withheld WAEC results under investigation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said withheld results of the 2024 WASSCE will be released after the "review period".

WAEC stated that the evaluation spans four to eight weeks.

Source: Legit.ng