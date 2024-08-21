WAEC Nigeria released the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates earlier in August

Legit.ng gathered creditably that certificates for the 2024 WASSCE school candidates are now available for access online

During each year's summer, thousands of secondary school students in the country sit WAEC's WASSCE

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), through its verified X digital certificate page, has directed candidates who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to follow some steps to generate their virtual National Identification Number (NIN).

Legit.ng understands that certificates for the 2024 WASSCE school candidates are currently available for access.

The digital certificate platform allows WAEC candidates to share original copies of the WASSCE certificates which can be instantly confirmed and verified. Photo credit: @waecdigitalcert

WAEC digital certificate: Steps to follow

Sharing a piece of information on Tuesday, August 20, the council noted that WASSCE candidates generating their virtual NIN is needed for identity verification on the WAEC digital certificate platform.

Check out the latest message by West Africa's foremost examining board below:

Is WAEC digital certificate valid?

Legit.ng reports that the WAEC digital certificate platform was launched in October 2022 by the former head of national office (HNO), Patrick Aregha, for candidates to generate certificates online and to recover burnt, lost, and damaged documents, including those produced from 1999.

In April 2024, Amos Dangut, the incumbent head of WAEC Nigeria office, lauded the initiative saying "it has also created ease of processing student’s admission into tertiary institutions anywhere in the world in record time."

WAEC maintained that Nigeria did not develop it mainly to curb examination malpractices but for technological advancement and quality service delivery.

