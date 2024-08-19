An intelligent student who wrote the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) shared her result after it was released

Legit.ng reports that in the WAEC examination, the Lagos-based student completely shunned examination malpractice

The WAEC result shows that the student impressed in her WASSCE as she got A1 grades in some subjects

Ikeja, Lagos state - Edu Anuoluwapo Arafat, a student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Shomolu, Lagos state, obtained an impressive result in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) 2024.

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a leading examination body on the continent.

WAEC: Successful candidate credits superb preparation

Arafat achieved a commendable result in WAEC 2024 notching up 3 A1s and 5 Bs.

She told Legit.ng:

"In my school, there is nothing like malpractice. So, we went through a series of tests. We go to classes everyday, sometimes even on Sundays.

"Everyone got tired and requested for holidays but we were not given. We still continued our drilling and our school always reminded us that no one is bringing in answers for us and we are not allowed to take in phones. It’s all going to be us, so we had no choice but to follow the rules. And when the exam finally started, as the school said, nobody brought in answers and phone.

"We did our exam based on what the school had taught us and Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), when our results came out, we all passed—thanks to our teachers who taught us well and the school for proper monitoring, and for providing excellent tutors for each subject."

Check out Arafat's full WAEC result below:

WASSCE candidate, Edu Arafat, scored A1s in subjects like Financial Accounting and Government.

