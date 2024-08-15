WASSCE 2024: WAEC speaks on giving awards to outstanding candidates

"Please Note": WAEC Speaks on Honouring Overall Best Candidate in 2024 WASSCE, Others
- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said in due course, outstanding candidates in the 2024 WASSCE will be disclosed
- WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries
- Legit.ng reports that the council also awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has categories of awards bestowed upon "outstanding" students.
The examination council, via a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @waecnigeria, on Wednesday, August 14, hinted that the overall best candidate in the 2024 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates will soon be unveiled.
'Verification needed to identify outstanding WAEC candidates'
Legit.ng reports that WAEC usually honours high-performing students with its national distinction award. The champion as well as the first and second runners-up are normally announced at the annual meeting of the Nigeria national committee of the examination board.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The award winners often go home with gifts and cash.
Replying to an X user who showed interest in celebrating and rewarding WASSCE candidates who performed excellently in Igbo language, WAEC wrote on its official handle:
"Please note that WAEC has categories of awards given to outstanding candidates after certain criteria and due verification has been made.
"To partner with WAEC, and to make further enquiries, kindly send a mail to this effect to publicaffairs@waec.org.ng."
Read more on WAEC's WASSCE 2024
- WAEC extends registration for 2024 WASSCE private candidates, details emerge
- WAEC shares what to do when WASSCE candidates have problem checking their result
- WASSCE 2024: Simple steps to check grades through SMS and WAEC result checker
Educator speaks on scourge of fake certificates
In a related news article, Legit.ng reported that Prince AbdulMujeeb Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, said higher institution authorities "need to stop corrupting the innocent students".
Ogungbayi, in an interview with Legit.ng, noted that some Nigerians do not usually follow due process in admission pursuits.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.