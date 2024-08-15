WASSCE 2024: WAEC speaks on giving awards to outstanding candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said in due course, outstanding candidates in the 2024 WASSCE will be disclosed

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has categories of awards bestowed upon "outstanding" students.

The examination council, via a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @waecnigeria, on Wednesday, August 14, hinted that the overall best candidate in the 2024 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates will soon be unveiled.

'Verification needed to identify outstanding WAEC candidates'

Legit.ng reports that WAEC usually honours high-performing students with its national distinction award. The champion as well as the first and second runners-up are normally announced at the annual meeting of the Nigeria national committee of the examination board.

The award winners often go home with gifts and cash.

Replying to an X user who showed interest in celebrating and rewarding WASSCE candidates who performed excellently in Igbo language, WAEC wrote on its official handle:

"Please note that WAEC has categories of awards given to outstanding candidates after certain criteria and due verification has been made.

"To partner with WAEC, and to make further enquiries, kindly send a mail to this effect to publicaffairs@waec.org.ng."

