The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has created a portal to address issues relating to withheld results

WAEC's spokesperson, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, said the portal serves as a platform for those with withheld WAEC results to lodge their complaints for speedy attention

Adesina disclosed that some results will be released before the Nigeria Examination Committee (NEC) of WAEC meets in October

Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said schools or candidates whose May\June WASSCE results are being withheld can get them released faster than usual.

Legit.ng recalls that WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates following reports of examination malpractice.

WAEC’s spokesperson, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, said the examination body has created a portal for candidates or schools to prove their innocence.

Adesina said the portal serves as a platform for those with withheld WAEC results to lodge their complaints for speedy attention.

She made this known during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

She explained that WAEC will have to investigate all the cases of alleged malpractice through the committee system.

Adesina disclosed that some results will be released before the Nigeria Examination Committee (NEC) of WAEC meets in October or much earlier.

The WAEC spokesperson assured that the waiting period for candidates who are affected won’t be long.

“And that is why the council also came up with a portal for candidates or schools who want to prove their innocence to lodge their complaints for speedy attention by WAEC.

“This is also a way of fair hearing from the affected candidates or schools- to give them the opportunity to defend themselves.

“So, candidates can go to the portal using the link earlier given and supply their details. By that, they will be able to know the exact offence they committed and warrant the seizure of their results.

“Candidates or schools at that point can request for their papers in question and prove their innocence with evidence of case or cases reported against them.”

