A student who wrote the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) shared her result after it was released

The student had earlier signed out of secondary school like a university student on the day she finished her WAEC examination

The result shows that the student passed her WAEC in flying colours as she got an A1 grade in three subjects out of nine

A student who celebrated when she finished writing WAEC has checked her result.

The WAEC result she shared shows that she took her examination at Ehunachi Comprehensive Secondary School, Obowo, Imo state.

Princess confidence took her WAEC in Imo state. Photo credit: TikTok/Little Star.

Source: TikTok

The student had signed out of secondary school like a university student on the day she wrote her last WAEC paper.

Princess Confidence shared her WAEC result showing that she scored A1 in marketing, general mathematics and civic education.

Princess also scored B2 in geography, C6 in English language, B3 in Igbo language, B3 in biology, B3 in chemistry and B2 in physics.

People who saw how Princess celebrated on the day she wrote her last WAEC paper had said they would wait to see her result, and she appears to have proved her metle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl shares her WAEC result

@LEGACY said:

"You get C6 you day happy for English."

@Metuofficial said:

"This one na miracle center ooo."

@Unique said:

"Congrats baby, some people go use expo still fail."

@Chex said:

"Obowo people! We dey know book nah, congrats nwanne."

@Seok jeon said:

"I know her very well. She’s from Akwa Ibom state."

@Zeal_Ios said:

"Be sincere which of them was writing from head."

@Clemzy said:

"Congratulations!! No matter how it came.. you made it out clean."

@TRY AND SEE said:

"Na now I know you know what you are doing. More success is my wish."

Source: Legit.ng