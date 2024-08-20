A man has excitedly celebrated his sister's performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

He hailed his sister for doing it again and revealed she had scored 237 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

While expressing pride in her hard work and dedication, he said with confidence that her future is bright

The WAEC result of a girl, Samuel Patience Kwaghter, who scored 237 in the UTME, has earned her the admiration of netizens.

The girl's elder brother, Ternenge Sesutex, posted the WAEC result on Facebook to celebrate his sister's academic feat.

She had scored 237 in the UTME. The image of a girl with a ball is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Thomas Koehler, Facebook/Ternenge Sesutex

Source: Getty Images

Ternenge said he was proud of his sister's hard work and dedication, which have eventually paid off.

He urged her to keep shining. He wrote on Facebook:

"Huge congratulations to my kid sister!

"Remember my kid sis who scored 237 in JAMB? She has done it again!

"Thrilled to announce she aced her WAEC results too!

"Super proud of her hard work and determination. Keep shining, kiddo! Your future is bright!"

Patience had an A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, general mathematics, agricultural science and physics, B3 in biology and chemistry, C4 in civic education and English language.

People celebrated the WAEC candidate

Kumäshë Kumäshë said:

"Congratulations baby girl keep it up."

Doofan Terhemen said:

"Congratulations baby girl more wins."

Stella Iorchir said:

"Congratulations to you my little sister."

Princess Deve said:

"Congratulations beauty with brains."

Buchi Solomon Solobuchi said:

"Aswear if person carry this kind exams come my office for admission u go defend tired 😂 with evidence ✍️."

