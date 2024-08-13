The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has promised that WASSCE candidates with held/withheld results will soon know their fate

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries

The council also awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) promised that candidates with “outstanding” in subject (s) taken in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will have the issue resolved before mid-September.

The examination council, via a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @waecnigeria, on Tuesday, August 13, explained that such candidates have “a missing component”.

WASSCE 2024: WAEC makes promise on 'outstanding results'

An X user, Omilola Ganiu Adebola, wrote on WAEC’s page that his son’s Chemistry result displayed “outstanding”. WAEC then responded:

“Candidates result has a missing component and is being resolved. It will eventually be released. Resolution period is usually around 2 - 4 weeks.”

Recall on Monday, August 12, WAEC announced the release of the WASSCE results for 2024.

It said to access the result, WASSCE candidates can log on to https://waecdirect.org.

Legit.ng understands that the agency registered 1,814,344 candidates for the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates.

WAEC, a foremost examination board, conducts academic tests for young Africans in at least five countries.

