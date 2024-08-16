A boy from Oyo state has been described as an epitome of academic excellence because he did well in WAEC

17-year-old Waheed Muhammed Adeyemi wrote the 2024 WAEC at Baptist Medical Centre Secondary School

Waheed's result caught the attention of the public because he got A1 in eight subjects he took in WAEC and B2 in English language

A 17-year-old boy from Oyo state has earned admiration and praise after coming out with a good WAEC result.

Waheed Muhammed Adeyemi is from Saki, Oyo State and he sat for the WAEC at Baptist Medical Centre Secondary School.

Waheed did excellently in WAEC. Photo credit: X/Omo Akin.

Source: Twitter

Waheed's WAEC result was posted X by Omo Akin who praised him for passing all the subjects.

The WAEC result shows that Waheed did not just pass the WAEC papers, but he passed with straight A's in eight subjects.

Waheed took English language, geography, civic education, general mathematics, agricultural science, biology, chemistry, physics, and animal husband.

Omo Akin, who posted Waheed's result, described him as an epitome of academic excellence.

He said:

"A Yorùbá Excellence! Y’all meet Waheed Muhammed Adeyemi, a 17-year-old from Saki, Oyo State, who scored A's in all subjects in the WAEC Examination. No special centre. No result manipulation. No fraudulent act. No victimhood. Just a Yorùbá boy with a functioning brain."

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian boy clears WAEC with A1 in 8 subjects

@LoseyiFam1883 said:

"I saw a tweet somewhere yesterday when a man promised to give scholarships to As candidates."

@harriz_keyz commented:

"Something we don dey run without giving a dam about appearing on social media. Congratulations to him though."

@ins_mindset said:

"Congratulations to him."

@Plime_Minister said:

"No miracle centre."

WAEC speaks on honouring best candidate

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said in due course, outstanding candidates in the 2024 WASSCE will be disclosed.

WAEC is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries.

Legit.ng reports that the council also awards certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

Source: Legit.ng