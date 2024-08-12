The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is reportedly releasing the May/June 2024 WASSCE results today, Monday, August 12

The release of the results is expected to brighten the chances of candidates seeking admission into universities and other institutions for the next academic session

The results will be released along with digital certificates, and printed certificates will be issued to schools within 90 days, according to WAEC's Head of National Office, Dr Amos Dangut

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to release the results of the May/June 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) today, Monday, August 12, according to the council's management.

A total of 1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 secondary schools nationwide reportedly sat for the examination.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will reportedly release 2024 WASSCE results on Monday, August 12. Photo credits: @Femzee991

Source: Twitter

The candidates comprised 902,328 males (49.73%) and 912,016 females (50.27%), who were examined in 76 subjects, comprising 197 papers. Some 30,000 secondary school teachers supervised the examination.

May/June 2024 WASSCE release of results

According to The Sun, the Head of National Office (HNO), Dr Amos Dangut, will announce the release of the results at the WAEC headquarters in Yaba on Monday.

The release of the results comes 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, in line with the council's tradition.

May/June 2024 WASSCE results: Candidates' expectations

Legit.ng notes that the release of the results is expected to brighten the chances of candidates who applied for admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Many of the candidates who wrote the examination did so as awaiting results candidates, and some institutions have already started the admission process.

May/June 2024 WASSCE results: Digital certificates available

It was also gathered that the results will be released along with digital copies of candidates' certificates, which can be accessed on the digital certificate platform.

WAEC has also assured that certificates will be printed and issued to schools within 90 days of the release of results.

“In tune with our recent tradition, the results of candidates sitting the examination will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, while certificates will be printed and issued to schools in less than 90 days after the release of results," Dangut was quoted as saying.

2024 WASSCE: WAEC addresses rumoured release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said the alleged August 5 release date for the 2024 WASSCE results was “unofficial.”

WAEC communication officer Moyosola Adesina urged the students and parents to await further updates regarding the results from the examination body.

“That date they are putting there has not been verified or confirmed by WAEC. The report didn’t come from us. The person speculated so it’s neither here nor there. It could be before then or after then but definitely might not be on that date," he said.

