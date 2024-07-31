The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has given a fresh update about the release of the 2024 May/June WASSCE result

WAEC Communication Officer, Moyosola Adesina, said there is no official date for the release of the 2024 May/June WASSCE result

Adesina, however, disclosed that WAEC results are usually released on or before 45 days after the conduct of the last paper

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said the reported August 5 release date for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results is “unofficial.”

WAEC Communication Officer, Moyosola Adesina, urged the students and parents to await further updates regarding the results from the examination body.

WASSCE results are usually released on or before 45 days after the conduct of the last paper Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Adesina said the WASSCE result could be released before and may even be after August 5.

Speaking further, Adesina said WASSCE results are usually released on or before 45 days after the conduct of the last paper and it’s not up to 45 days from calculation.

“That date they are putting there has not been verified or confirmed by WAEC.

“The report didn’t come from us. The person speculated so it’s neither here nor there. It could be before then or after then but definitely might not be on that date.”

Meanwhile, an examiner, Jamiu Abubakar, also clarified that the coordination and marking exercise of the 2024 WASSCE was just rounded off.

“The grading activities and return of scripts to WAEC offices ended on Sunday.

“So, all things equal the release of the result could be anytime from now – probably in the first weeks of August. You know we may need to factor in the August 1 protest should it hold.”

Legit.ng recalls that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commence on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

This is according to the timetable released by the regional examination body.

WAEC speaks on marking of 2024 May/June SSCE

Legit.ng earlier ported that the coordination and marking exercise for the 2024 May/June WASSCE will be carried out in 86 marking venues and 3 e-marking venues in Nigeria.

WAEC added that the marking exercise will also take place at 3 E-marking venues spread across the country.

Source: Legit.ng