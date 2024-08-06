Students, parents and secondary schools are not left out of the anxiety of waiting for the release of the May/June 2024 WASSCE result

An educationist, Adeyemi Olalekan, said students and their parents are anxious as many universities have started their admission process

Adeyemi, however, said the results should be released either on August 6, 7 or 8 based on the WAEC policy of 45 days after the last paper

Lagos state - Students and parents alike are becoming anxious as they await the release of the May/June 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 secondary schools across the country sat for the external examination.

According to The Sun, anxiety has gripped many candidates who wrote the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and would require the WASSCE results to secure admission.

These candidates sat for the 2024 UTME as awaiting results, hoping to get good grades in the WASSCE exam.

An educationist, Adeyemi Olalekan, said students, schools, and parents have continued to call to ask him when the WASSCE results will be released.

Adeyemi said he understands why the students and their parents are anxious as many universities have started their admission process after the release of the cut-off marks.

He said the May/June 2024 WASSCE results should be released either on August 6, 7 or 8 based on the WAEC policy of 45 days after the last paper.

“I understand the anxiety of the students, schools and even parents. Many universities have started the process of the admission exercise after the release of the cut-off marks by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB) heads of tertiary institutions.’’

Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, had earlier said the May/June 2024 results would be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper.

Dangnut added that WAEC certificates would be printed and issued to schools in less than 90 days after the release of results.

He explained that it is in line with the council’s tradition.

