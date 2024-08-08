WAEC has announced the end of the registration for the 2024 Second Series WASSCE on Thursday, August 8

According to WAEC, the cost of the registration for the examination is N27,000 only and can be obtained in any of its offices, banks, accredited agents and registration centres

WAEC added that interested candidates can obtain his or her registration pin at any of the under-listed locations

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced that the registration for the 2024 Second Series WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate Examination) for Private Candidates ends today.

According to WAEC, candidates can obtain registration pins at various locations, including WAEC Offices, banks, registration centres, and accredited agents at N27,000 only.

WAEC announces end of registration for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 Photo Credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

WAEC announced the development in a statement on Thursday, August 8, marking the start of the registration process for private candidates seeking to take the WASSCE exam.

The examination board then urged interested candidates to visit www.waeconline.org.ng for further details concerning the registration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What is WAEC?

WAEC is a regional examination body that conducts standardized tests for secondary school students in West Africa. Established in 1952, WAEC's primary objective is to conduct examinations and award certificates to successful candidates, promoting academic excellence and regional cooperation.

WAEC operates in five member countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. The council offers various examinations, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE). These exams assess students' knowledge and skills in various subjects, providing a benchmark for academic achievement.

WAEC has implemented several initiatives to enhance the integrity and efficiency of its examinations. These include the use of technology, such as biometric verification and electronic marking, to prevent examination malpractice and ensure accurate results.

Source: Legit.ng