Lagos, Nigeria - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced on Tuesday, July 30, that the coordination and marking exercise for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates has been completed.

According to WAEC, the examination results will be released 45 days after the last paper is submitted.

Students of Agidinbi Senior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos, wearing a facemask write on exam answer sheets during WASSCE on Monday, August 17, 2020. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

WAEC/WASSCE results 2024: How to check updates

Ahead of the results' release, WAEC advised candidates and stakeholders to download the WaecKonnect mobile app to stay updated on the latest developments.

"The Coordination and Marking exercise for WASSCE for School Candidates 2024 has come to an end. Note that results of candidates will be released 45 days after the last paper.

"For more information, download the WaecKonnect mobile app to stay abreast of happenings in the Council," WAEC posted on X.

2024 WASSCE results update: Nigerians react

AdeKlinsmann ll, @Adeklinsmann2, alleged on X:

"45 days lapsed yesterday,4th of August by now the results should be out."

Oluwatimileyin Al-ameen Mustapha 💪❤️, @TimiTalkative, said:

"The marking process has been completed.... Why not give us a specific date for the release of the results please."

Aliyu Salamah, @Ms_Dhams, asked WAEC:

"Please when will other examiners get their marking fee? All the people I know received theirs since Friday."

2024 WASSCE: WAEC speaks on alleged Aug 5 release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WAEC said the alleged August 5 release date for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results was “unofficial.”

WAEC communication officer Moyosola Adesina urged the students and parents to await further updates regarding the results from the examination body.

“That date they are putting there has not been verified or confirmed by WAEC. The report didn’t come from us. The person speculated so it’s neither here nor there. It could be before then or after then but definitely might not be on that date," he said.

