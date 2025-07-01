A lady has warned women against dating men who are always in church, and gave a reason for her advice

She described how such men behave and mimicked what they would say before making any sentence

She said it is better to marry someone who doesn't believe in Jesus Christ than to wed those overzealous church brothers

A lady, known on TikTok as @theyummymummy10, has advised women to flee from men who are in the church daily.

Dissecting the character of those overzealous church men, she said they usually find it difficult to make decisions on their own.

Lady gives reason to avoid church men

In a TikTok post, she added that those church brothers are the worst set of humans to deal with.

She claimed that they cannot tell their career paths when asked, and are usually everywhere in the church.

According to the lady, it is preferable to marry an unbeliever than the overactive church brothers. Her statement in part read:

"...You see them, before they say one sentence, they will quote Bible verse or they will say, 'Let me ask Jesus, no, let me ask Jesus, I can't take decision on my own.'

"No Jesus anywhere o. Run away from them. They are the worst set of people to deal with. You see them, they are always in church from Monday to Sunday.

"If you ask them, 'Brother James, what are you doing for a living?' They cannot tell you. They have no defined career path. Run away from them. Na only them dey help pastor hold briefcase. Na only them dey help pastor hold people wey fall during deliverance.

"Na only them be choir master. Run away from them. They are the worst set of people to deal with. It is better to marry an unbeliever who does not know Jesus Christ than to enter those people trap. If they gaslight you today, you will say, 'Hayy!'''

People react to lady's advice to women

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's advice below:

Prince Edward said:

"Why will a grown woman want to be under a man. when she can free to enjoy her life of peace, parties and fun. women should marry at 55+ to a younger man to care for her or rather she becomes a lesbian."

Tosinger said:

"She has said it o. If you like, don't hold your ears and run."

manassehkabaye said:

"Even women who are over working in church every day papa."

BlackDion&@$ said:

"The same with the ladies in church especially osher, the ladies singing every day in church."

Divine Goddess Transformation said:

"Who dey follow men for church, me sef no small there. You quote 1 scripture, I go quote 5. Na me dey humble them."

@amor_diary22 said:

"They idolize their pastors too much sometimes too and follow blindly. they're are in every fellowship, WhatsApp group, program.. but deep down there's an issue no one See's till u get close."

James bond said:

"Na them wicked pass, them dey Fu.ck all the girls for church... I've guys that are so active in church."

Daniel Chukwudi said:

"This no be gender matter. Over religious people are the worst. Women too."

