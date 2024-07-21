The Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has dismissed Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Joseph Ikechebelu

Akwa, Anambra State - The Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, has dismissed the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ikechebelu.

Professor Ikechebelu, who previously served as the deputy vice-chancellor (administration), was appointed as acting vice-chancellor in early June following the expiration of Professor Charles Esimone’s tenure on June 3.

Professor Ikechebelu’s dismissal was announced in a letter released to reporters on Saturday, July 20, as reported by Premium Times.

No reason was provided for the dismissal

Meanwhile, the letter did not convey any reason for the decision.

The letter, signed by the pro-chancellor and Chairperson of the council, Gregory Mbadiwe, also introduced Professor Carol Arinze-Umobi as the new acting vice-chancellor.

Professor Arinze-Umobi’s appointment will commence on Monday, July 22, and will last for six months.

As pointed out by the council's chairperson, the decision aligns with the provisions of Section 4 of the First Schedule of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act CAP 139, LFN 2004, as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amended) Act 2007, The Punch reported.

Part of the letter, addressed to Mrs Arinze-Umobi, reads:

“The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the federal government for all federal universities.We have full confidence in your ability to lead our esteemed institution during this period and wish you great success."

Mbadiwe mentioned that a copy of the appointment letter has been sent to the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who will subsequently notify President Bola Tinubu.

