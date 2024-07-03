2025 UTME Registration: JAMB to Launch Customised SIMs for Candidates, Details Emerge
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is already gearing up for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
- Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian tertiary institutions
- JAMB has concluded plans to issue UTME 2025 candidates with customised phone Sims for the examinations’ registration
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.
Garki, Abuja - JAMB has said as part of measures to address the perennial challenges of theft or missing SIM cards, it has concluded arrangements to partner with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to issue the UTME candidates with customised phone Sims for the examinations’ registration.
The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, explained this during the recent visit of a delegation of the West Africa Civil Societies Forum (WACSOF) to his office in Abuja.
JAMB working towards making UTME registration seamless
Legit.ng reports that the update was given via JAMB's latest bulletin.
According to Oloyede, the customised SIMs would be used for UTME registration and would be accessible to only parents with an expiry date of five years.
The professor of Islamic Studies promised JAMB's commitment to making its UTME registration not only seamless but also more flexible and user-friendly.
Furthermore, Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), expressed the determination of the agency to continually come up with ways of leveraging state-of-the-art technology to render efficient service delivery to Nigerians.
UTME 2024: JAMB speaks on exam's rescheduling
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oloyede listed some of the infractions that led to the rescheduling of the UTME for thousands of candidates.
According to JAMB's bulletin, Oloyede at a virtual meeting with affected centres, which was hosted from the headquarters of the agency pointed out that the decision to reschedule the examination would gulp a whopping N100 million.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.