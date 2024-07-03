The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is already gearing up for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian tertiary institutions

JAMB has concluded plans to issue UTME 2025 candidates with customised phone Sims for the examinations’ registration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - JAMB has said as part of measures to address the perennial challenges of theft or missing SIM cards, it has concluded arrangements to partner with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to issue the UTME candidates with customised phone Sims for the examinations’ registration.

The registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, explained this during the recent visit of a delegation of the West Africa Civil Societies Forum (WACSOF) to his office in Abuja.

Oloyede’s effort in the application of IT has notably facilitated the discharge of his duties in JAMB. Photo credit: Jamb official

Source: Facebook

JAMB working towards making UTME registration seamless

Legit.ng reports that the update was given via JAMB's latest bulletin.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Oloyede, the customised SIMs would be used for UTME registration and would be accessible to only parents with an expiry date of five years.

The professor of Islamic Studies promised JAMB's commitment to making its UTME registration not only seamless but also more flexible and user-friendly.

Furthermore, Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), expressed the determination of the agency to continually come up with ways of leveraging state-of-the-art technology to render efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

Read more JAMB-related news

UTME 2024: JAMB speaks on exam's rescheduling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oloyede listed some of the infractions that led to the rescheduling of the UTME for thousands of candidates.

According to JAMB's bulletin, Oloyede at a virtual meeting with affected centres, which was hosted from the headquarters of the agency pointed out that the decision to reschedule the examination would gulp a whopping N100 million.

Source: Legit.ng