The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the closing date for obtaining forms for Direct Entry candidates.

The board shared that the application window will close on June 17, when all interested candidates are expected to have successfully registered for the exercise.

JAMB implores interested candidates to be quick to make registration Image: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The board made the announcement in a post on its official X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 2.

The post read:

"Attention 2024 Direct Entry Applicants! This is to inform you that DE registration will come to a close on Monday, 17th June, 2024. If you haven't registered yet, kindly make hay while the sun shines."

Direct Entry are for candidates who have obtained certifications from duly accredited tertiary institutions in the country.

Unlike regular aspirants who start from 100-level upon gaining admission, Direct Entry candidates who are admitted into any school begin their academic journey from 200-level.

The reason is that many first-year courses are what Direct Entry candidates are expected to have taken and tested on in their previous tertiary institutions.

2024 UTME results stun many

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a mass failure in this year’s unified tertiary matriculations examination taken by prospective undergraduates.

The results have drawn reactions from top politicians in the country, many of whom are calling on the federal government to take charge of the education of the younger ones in the country.

Notable among commenters were Peter Obi, Reno Omokri, both of who advised that the government reinvest energy to the education sector.

LAUTECH Prof who scored 198 in UTME speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Ladoke Akintola University of Technology has advised parents of candidates with low UTME score.

The professor, who scored 198/400 decades ago when he took the exam, explained that poor results do not necessarily equate to indiscipline on the part of the students.

He cautioned that parents approach the matter with absolute care and rationality, lest they make mess of the mental health of their wards.

