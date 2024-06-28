Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi is an international law expert and the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja

Maikudi was appointed after Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah completed his tenure as the 6th Vice Chancellor of UniAbuja

This article detailed the brief profile of the professor who became the first female and youngest Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law and the pioneer Director at UniAbuja in 2018

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has appointed Professor Aisha Maikudi, as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

Aisha Sani Maikudi is UniAbuja's acting Vice Chancellor. Photo credit: University of Abuja

Source: Facebook

The 41-year-old renowned professor of International law was appointed following her nomination at the valedictory Senate meeting held on Wednesday, June 26, on the main campus.

According to the institution, she will succeed Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, whose tenure will expire on June 30.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Maikudi was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the institution at the time of her appointment.

Professor Aisha Maikudi: Key facts about the UNIABUJA acting VC

This article by Legit.ng provides a brief profile of Nigeria's youngest female law professor who emerged as the acting VC UniAbuja;

1. She is 41 years old

Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi was born on January 31, 1983, the youngest female professor of Law in the Northwestern Nigeria and the University of Abuja.

2. Education

Maikudi attended Queens College, Lagos, where she obtained her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She then proceeded to the University of Reading; where she graduated with LLB in 2004 and LLM from the London School of Economics & Political Science in 2005. She later bagged a PhD in International Law in 2015 from the University of Abuja.

3. She rose from a lecturer to the rank of a rofessor

Professor Maikudi joined the service of the University of Abuja on September 4, 2008 as Lecturer II and rose to the rank of professor in 2022.

4. First female Deputy Dean

She became the first female Deputy Dean, at the University’s Faculty of Law, in 2018; and later, the pioneer director, University of Abuja International Centre in 2019.

5. Awards and recognitions

Although awards and recognitions were not disclosed by Uni Abuja. However, the institution noted that Maikudi has attended several national and international conferences in the UK, US, South Africa, Germany, Italy, and Egypt, to mention but a few. She has also conducted several research on United Nations Law and has written extensively in the area.

She is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Law Teachers Association (NLTA), and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

Rusticated student drags UNIABUJA to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a rusticated student of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Oladeru Samson Olamilekan, dragged the institution to the federal high court in Abuja.

Olamide is seeking 50 million naira damage for rusticating him over a planned protest against fee hike.

He is also asking the court to order UNIABUJA to reinstate him as a bonafide student with all rights and privileges attached.

Source: Legit.ng