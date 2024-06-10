The Lagos State University has continued to trade banters with its recent graduates who are sharing photos on social media

The latest reaction from LASU came after a photo of a graduate went viral on X after the school's 27th convocation

The reaction from LASU went viral and cracked many ribs due to the small stature of the graduate who threw up his cap

The Lagos State University, Ojo has reacted in a funny way to photos of a graduate who was celebrating his graduation.

The photos of the graduate was posted under another post shared by LASU in which it picked the top graduation photos by its graduates.

LASU reacted to the photo of the graduate with small stature. Photo credit: X/Oni Dennis and LASU.

The photos, shared by Oni Dennis, showed that the graduate has a small stature.

He was standing close to his graduation gown hanging beside him while he threw up his cap as the camera rolled.

Reacting to the photo LASU wrote:

"Just wear the gown and let's see your steeze."

The funny reaction caught the attention of social media users, and many of them who saw the post went to the comment section to laugh.

See the post below:

Reactions to photos of LASU graduate

@chester said:

"Honestly, because of the handler, I am beginning to love LASU more. Tell me about advanced PG. programm."

@ishola said:

"Good day @LASUOfficial. I will like to make an enquiry concerning LASU top up degree programme."

@folabi said:

"Lasu needs to give this Handler a salary raise his workrate."

@oluomonko said:

"Give this handler a raise. He too sabi."

@ileri said:

"Me wondering how he would pick the cap if there was no gravity."

@alaafiiflagos said:

"The graduation gown go be like Agbada for the dude ,but congratulations to him."

@dio fuad said:

"You guys should make special gown for special people."

@remilekun said:

"You deserve a rise. Why can't be school handler be as sleek as this."

LASU throws banter with another graduate

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.

The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.

In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.

