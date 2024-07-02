Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano state, has cried out after it was thrown into darkness

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected the university over N248 million outstanding accumulated bill

The Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, said the management is left with three options in an attempt to resolve the predicament

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kano state, Wudil - The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has disconnected the power supply at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano state over N248 million outstanding accumulated bill.

The Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, said KEDCO disconnected the university from the national grid about a week ago.

Aliko Dangote University threatens to shut down the institution Photo credit: @HausaRoom

Source: Twitter

Dambazau said KEDCO insisted on the settlement of the entire bill before the university could be reconnected, The Punch reports.

He stated this while narrating the higher institution’s ordeal to newsmen on Monday, July 1.

“Electricity is critical to the operations of the institution in view of its nature as a University of Science and Technology.”

He said the demand for the payment of N20 million was the 28,000 population university’s monthly subvention from the state government.

Dambazau disclosed that the university has written to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led state government to intervene and bail the university out of the predicament.

According to Dambazau, the university is left with three options – the state government to bail it out of the situation, students to bear the burden or the management to shut down the institution.

NERC announces new rate for electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission reviewed the current electricity cost for the rest of the year.

The review, contained in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, was prompted by the currency appreciation seen in the last month.

From the present N1,463.3/$, the regulator announced that the new rate is now N1,277.8/$ and will serve as the benchmark rate. NERC announced that the currency rate used to determine Band A consumers' current electricity cost has been lowered by 16.03%.

Source: Legit.ng