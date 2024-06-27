A Nigerian lady who is a student at Adeleke University, Ede, has shared what it feels like studying in the school

Adeleke University is owned by Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Davido, Nigeria's foremost singer

According to the student, the school has 24/7 electricity and students are expected to be well-behaved

A current student at Adeleke University, Ede shared her experience, telling netizens what it feels like to study in the institution.

Marvelous Ose shared some of the experiences she has had since she enrolled in the school owned by Davido's father.

The lady said students must study hard since no course is easy. Photo credit: TikTok/Marvelous Ose.

Source: TikTok

According to Ose, students are expected to be in their hostels before 9pm and not to come out afterwards.

The student said fixing of nails is not allowed, noting that they are also expected to go to church every Saturday for worship.

In another post, Ose noted that ladies are allowed to wear trousers but they can't wear them to the school's chapel.

Ose also said there was no transportation in the school and they have to trek to their classes, making them to save money and exercise.

Her post attracted reactions from people who are also interested in going to Adeleke University.

Reactions as student shares experience at Adeleke University

@kelvin billion said:

"Them supposed give all the students invite to davido and Chioma wedding."

@hookedbyphebie asked:

"Nah Seventh day Adventist church?"

@simzy cute asked:

"Why worshipping on Saturday instead of Sunday..... just feel like asking ni oo."

@Semiu White said:

"You worship on Saturday same like Babcock University."

@Precious asked:

"Please what’s the cut off make for Adeleke uni in jamb?"

@Eäsy asked:

"Is it a must to go for worship that Saturday?"

@__angie.eee said:

"Come to Godfrey okoye where curfew is 6:00pm."

@Emzycas asked:

"If you are catholic you will still go church on Saturday."

Source: Legit.ng