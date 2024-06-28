A 300-level female student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Aminat Ajikobi, has been given a free accommodation

The UNILAG Head of Communication Unit, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the free accommodation is on campus

Alaga-Ibraheem added that the student will enjoy free accommodation for the rest of her academic sojourn in UNILAG

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos state - The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has given free accommodation to a 300-level female student, Aminat Ajikobi.

The student was captured living in a flooded house in a video that went viral on social media.

The student will enjoy the free accommodation for the rest of her academic sojourn in UNILAG Photo credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: Twitter

The Head, Communication Unit of the institution, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, made this known in a statement on Friday, June 28.

As reported by Vanguard, Alaga-Ibraheem urged the students to take advantage of the social support programmes within the university.

She added that UNILAG had always prioritised students’ wellbeing.

“The management wishes to appreciate members of the university community and other stakeholders for the outpour of concern and support, following the release of the report.

“We have concluded investigations into the report as well as held interactions with the student and producer of the video.

“The student, who has since relocated from the flooded building into the home of one of her guardians, has accepted the university’s offer of accommodation on campus for the rest of her academic sojourn in Unilag.”

According to the statement, the female student thanked the donors who had credited her account and that of the video producer with donations running into millions of naira.

UNILAG student living in flooded house breaks silence

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady from UNILAG, who received N10 million, publicly expressed her gratitude for the immediate support from fellow Nigerians.

Their generosity has significantly transformed her life while also extending her thanks to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak for their assistance.

In addition, she confirmed that her university provided her with fully funded accommodation and an off-campus apartment for relaxation after her studies.

Source: Legit.ng