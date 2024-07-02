2 Nigerians selected among top 30 Architecture students in New Zealand

The list of the top 30 students in the Architecture Engineering and construction management industry sector in New Zealand has emerged

Two Nigerian students, Angela Odiete and Oludolapo Olanrewajun made the list and were also listed among the top 10 students in construction management in the country

The organisers gave the Nigerians an all-expense paid trip to Christ Church to compete in a 3-day client brief challenge

New Zealand - Two Nigerian students, Angela Odiete and Oludolapo Olanrewajun, have been selected among the top 30 students in the Architecture Engineering and construction management industry sector in New Zealand.

The Nigerians got an all-expense paid trip to Christ Church in New Zealand to compete in a 3-day client brief challenge to create innovative solutions to help solve industry issues, with the winners taking away a $10,000 prize.

2 Nigerians will compete in the 2024 edition of ArchEngBuild Photo credit: Brandz/LinkedIn

As reported by Daily Trust, the organisers, Brandz, disclosed this via its page on LinkedIn.

” We are excited to announce the following 30 students have been selected to compete in the 2024 edition of ArchEngBuild. The students will compete in teams to solve a real-world building and construction challenge – with a winning prize of $10,000.”

The Nigerian students were also listed among the top 10 students in construction management in the country.

The organisers added in another post that:

”30 architectures, engineering and construction students, from nine tertiary institutes across Aotearoa, arrived in Ōtautahi Christchurch for the three-day competition.

” They heard from experts, toured the Tūranga Central Library and are now hard at work in teams of three, addressing a real-world building and construction challenge.”

According to the another LinkedIn post, the 30 students are from nine tertiary institutions -

The University of Canterbury,

The Unitec Institute of Technology

The University of Auckland,

Otago Polytechnic

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology

Auckland University of Technology,

Ara Institute of Canterbury,

Victoria University of Wellington,

Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki, NZ.

