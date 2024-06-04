Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Grace Olima William, the state coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Akwa Ibom state, has stressed that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is a ranking examination.

William clarified that contrary to the common misconception that JAMB offers admission, the agency only approves admission for suitable candidates 'based on institutional recommendations'.

Per JAMB’s latest bulletin, the examination board’s official spoke recently at an event organised to sensitise members of the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments (AHFE), Akwa Ibom state chapter. The event took place during the monthly general meeting of AHFE.

Furthermore, William highlighted JAMB's core values, which are: service, integrity, transparency, inclusiveness, equity, and zero tolerance for corruption and examination malpractice.

AHFE holds a monthly forum to discuss mutual benefits, collaboration, and sensitisation on member organisations' activities.

For May, JAMB, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), and the Public Complaints Commission Nigeria, presented their services to the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On her part, Dorothy Udoh, JAMB’s spokesperson in Akwa Ibom state, provided a brief overview of the organisation's history and mandate. She reminded the gathering that JAMB was established in 1978 and is responsible for placing qualified candidates into tertiary institutions of their choice, based on the admission guidelines and criteria as stipulated by the proprietors of the institutions.

According to her, to achieve this mandate, JAMB conducts the UTME every year for registered candidates, who have obtained the required credits in their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.

Udoh advised participants to contact the SERVICOM unit of the board nearest to them for more guidance.

Furthermore, she highlighted JAMB's role in conducting third-party examinations, such as recruitment examinations for paramilitary organisations and promotion examinations for various institutions.

Source: Legit.ng