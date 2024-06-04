A non-governmental organisation, Akin Fadeyi Foundation, held a sensitisation workshop for students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

The workshop was aimed at empowering Nigerian secondary school students and staff on how to combat corruption, cyberbullying, sextortion, and gender-based violence

Participants from three local secondary schools received interactive training and were coached to be able to pass on the message to their peers

Bwari, Abuja— The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to behavioural change, gender equity, and social inclusion, has held a successful sensitisation workshop to train young Nigerian students.

The program, titled "Empowered to Create Safe Spaces Online and Beyond", was held on Tuesday, May 21, at the Gadis Event Centre in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

The initiative, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, was aimed to equip local students and staff with the knowledge and tools to combat corruption, cyberbullying, sextortion, gender-based violence, and other social injustices.

Akin Fadeyi, founder and executive director of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, detailed the rationale behind the program, saying:

"The Be Safe Initiative is a testament to AFF's ongoing commitment to creating positive societal change. We are empowering students and staff to become advocates for themselves and their communities."

The workshop brought together participants from three government senior secondary schools within the Bwari Area Council: Government Day Secondary School Bwari, Government Secondary School Jibi, and Government Day Secondary School Dutsen-Alhaji.

The interactive sessions included discussions, role-plays, presentations like "Corruption Not In My Country," and activities reinforcing crucial safety concepts.

Participants were equipped to serve as "Champions of Be Safe," empowering them to conduct similar training sessions for their peers.

Patience Ismaila, Program Coordinator at AFF, highlighted the workshop's significance:

"This workshop marks a significant milestone in promoting safety awareness among students and staff in Bwari Area Council."

She further emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in tackling corruption, stating:

"Corruption is a learned behaviour, and the urge to engage in it can be unlearned by adopting a mindset that change begins with oneself."

