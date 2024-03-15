A Nigerian lady visited the secondary school where she graduated to collect her original school certificates

The lady said she went to collect her WAEC, NECO and JSCE certificates at the Navy Secondary School in Calabar

Everything she spent, including transportation fare, amounted to N40,000, and she said she has finally finished with the school

A Nigerian lady shared the amount of money she spent when she went to collect her original WAEC certificate in Calabar.

The lady travelled all the way to the Navy Secondary School in Calabar, where she she graduated many years ago.

The lady said she spent N40,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@simplychipps.

Source: TikTok

Apart from her WAEC, the lady, @simplychipps also collected her original NECO and JSCE certificates.

Getting original WAEC certificate in Nigeria after graduation

She said everything she spent to travel to Calabar plus expenses in the school amounted to N40,000.

When she was done, she said she has finished with her school and joked that she may not visit the place again.

She captioned the video:

"How much did you spend to get your original certificates from your secondary school?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares experience collecting her WAEC result

@aybanks said:

"I've not even collected my original WAEC certificate up till now."

@Wook commented:

"Federal schools hands up ooo..ours was free."

@igbokwe david said:

"You can get the certificate online."

@efe_soa asked:

"What do you need the original certificate for?"

@Choice asked:

Please those those that wrote GCE in another school how we go do am?"

@BROWN EMMANUEL SUNNY said:

"I collected mine yesterday and I spent 15k."

@Empress said:

"Mine was given to me for free."

@Tope Zainab787 said:

"I got mine 5k 9 years ago."

@queenjudithpeters said:

"I paid 15k. My mum went to get it."

@onyinyechi nwaokocha said:

"Omo my was N1k. I didn’t allow it to reach 1 year before I collected it."

Blind lady emerges best WAEC candidate

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady, 28, was named the best physically challenged candidate in the 2022 WAEC.

Precious Mbajiorgu narrated how she lost her sight at the age of 11 while solving mathematics questions in the classroom.

She said her life has never been easy since the incident and that she has visited many hospitals in search of a solution.

Source: Legit.ng