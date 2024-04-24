Shehu Sani has given its opinion on the federal government's plan to fix 18 years as the fixed age for entry into tertiary institutions in Nigeria

The former Kaduna senator on Tuesday, April 23, opined that the initiative will work against youths in the country

Sani added that the plan will frustrate and waste the lives of a lot of Nigerians who are intellectually active at young ages

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the federal government's plan to fix 18 years as the benchmark age for those seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Recently, the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, lamented the high underage level in Nigerian higher institutions and disclosed that a plan is underway to review and impose an 18-year minimum age for admission seekers.

Shehu Sani does not agree with the federal government's proposal to fix 18 years as university entry age (Photo: @ShehSani/X)

The minister made this known on Monday, April 22, while monitoring Abuja's ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, Sani, in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23, argued that the plan would be counter-productive if and when implemented.

The Kaduna ex-lawmaker noted that if students who are mature enough have to wait till they get to 18 years before gaining admission into academic institutions of their choice, they will end up being frustrated.

Even more, Sani is of the view that the initiative will waste the lives of millions of Nigerians while they wait to get to 18 years when they are intellectually gifts at a younger age.

His words:

"If students have to reach the age of 18 before gaining admission into university, then the country will delay, frustrate or waste the lives of millions of young people who are intellectually gifted at their very early age."

