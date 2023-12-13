A student at the University of Ibadan has been accused of sexually assaulting his colleague, a fresher

UI spokesperson, Mrs. Joke Akinpelu, has confirmed the development and revealed investigation is ongoing

Meanwhile, the 200-level student (suspect) has been apprehended as the victim reportedly sustained injuries on her neck and other parts of the body

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) reacted strongly as a 200-level student of the Faculty of Law, allegedly assaulted a 100-level colleague within the campus.

The student had been apprehended and reported to the institution's authorities for committing the crime against the student (his colleague) who is said to be a fresher.

A 200-law student at the University of Ibadan sexually assaulted his colleague. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: Facebook

How the student allegedly assaulted a fresher, his colleague

The incident occurred while the victim, a fresher, was reading alongside other students in preparation for an upcoming exam. When power went out in the lecture hall, she moved to the Students’ Union building to take a nap, where the alleged assault took place, The Guardian newspaper reported.

While narrating her ordeal, the victim said she sustained injuries on her neck, lips (due to a bite) and her private part.

In her reaction, the institution's public relations officer, Joke Akinpelu, confirmed the incident, and noted that investigations had begun on the matter, Leadership report added.

“The veracity of the allegation will be known upon completion of the investigation,” she added.

Court sentences Lagos doctor who defiled wife's niece to life imprisonment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, October 24, convicted the medical director of Optical Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, of defiling his wife's niece.

Delivering its judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the prosecution proved charges of defilement and sexual assault by penetration against Olaleye, The Cable reported.

The judge ruled that the evidence against the medical director was compelling, consistent and related to the victim's disclosure.

Bricklayer sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling teenage girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye, was sentenced to life in prison twice for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos state.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court delivered the judgement on Wednesday, November 1.

According to the judge, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye.

Teacher in court for defiling 7-year-old schoolgirl

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that a 38-year-old teacher, Onuoha Kenneth, was arrested by police and charged to FCT Chief Magistrates’ Court on suspicion of defiling a minor.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in a school where Kenneth was working as a teacher. The man lured a seven-year-old girl into the school toilet and ordered her to take off her clothes, including her underwear.

Source: Legit.ng