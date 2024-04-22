A Nigerian lady gained attention on TikTok as she took her UTME alongside other students in a crowded hall

A Nigerian lady featured in a viral TikTok video as she answered her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) questions in a crowded hall alongside other students.

The video captured her deep concentration during the exam, with one hand expressing the intensity of the questions.

The young lady was engrossed in her exam. Photo credit: @empiretv2

Source: TikTok

As shown by @empiretv2, at a certain moment, she contemplated resting on her table briefly, but swiftly changed her mind.

JAMB speaks on when UTME 2024 results will be out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the first batch of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results will be out "any moment soon".

Legit.ng reports that JAMB stated this on Saturday, April 20, on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to inquiries.

The 2024 JAMB UTME exam started on Friday, April 19 and will end on Monday, April 29. 1,985,642 candidates have registered for the examination. That is significantly higher than the 1,595,779 candidates who registered for the 2023 edition.

JAMB takes action over candidate

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sanctioned some officials over the harassment of a female Hijab-wearing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate.

The incident happened at the Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop in the Ejigbo area of Lagos state. The Head of Public Affairs of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 21.

As reported by The Punch, the female candidate was allegedly asked to remove her headcover during the accreditation process before being allowed into the examination hall. Benjamin said the incident is a product of the misplaced priority of some of JAMB’s accredited partners or officials who claimed ignorance of the Board’s guidelines on accreditation.

Source: Legit.ng