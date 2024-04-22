A Nigerian man who travelled for his UTME exam and captured the moment he was on the road has gained attention online

In the video, the man disclosed as he travelled on the road that his exam would come up the next day

He indicated that he hoped to pass the exam successfully, as that was the dream of many UTME candidates

A Nigerian man who travelled for her UTME exam made a video short video about his journey.

In the video, the man revealed that his exam was scheduled for the next day.

The man hoped for success and safety. Photo credit: dailyreality/X

He expressed hope of successfully passing the exam, as it represented the aspirations of many UTME candidates aiming to gain admission to higher institutions, as shown by @yxng.khalid.

AmMuslimHabibi said:

“Amen mines on Monday.”

Moronike:

“Aameen…How was it.”

Anike:

“Amen monday.”

Jimmy:

“Amen U shall pass in Jesus name.”

