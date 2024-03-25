Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities have ended their seven-day warning strike

In a circular to branch chairmen at public universities, the body directed members to resume work on Monday, March 25

Following the update, several Nigerians shared their thoughts on the popular social networking site, X

FCT, Abuja - Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Sunday, March 24, ended their seven-day warning strike.

As noted by Channels Television, in a circular to branch chairmen of public universities across the country, SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim directed members of the union and those of NASU to resume work on Monday, March 25.

SSANU, NASU, and NAATS resumed today, Monday, March 25. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

SSANU and NASU are not happy that the Bola Tinubu-led administration allegedly withheld the salaries of their members.

NASU, SSANU strike: Netizens speak

Following the news, some Nigerians shared their thoughts. Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Chima Echefule wrote:

"So what do they achieve with the warning strike?"

Ezeogu chukwuemeka Emmanuel said:

"For those wey don play vacation, oya resume work."

@Franky_9ja commented:

"The "Ghana must go" have been received and funds have been shared. This is Nigeria."

Ekedegba Audu said:

"Am not even aware they are on strike."

@henrymarck20 said:

"Very confused unions. They’ll never grow in as much they have corrupt leaders."

@bamconcept said:

"They are jokers. Nigerians are not ready."

@Uglytruf21 wrote:

"Nigerian masses deserve their suffering.

"They should keep sitting and waiting for a messiah. When they are tired of suffering they know what to do. Slaves."

