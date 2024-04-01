Nigerian University, UNILORIN Fires 19 Students, Suspends Many, Full List Emerges
Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expelled or rusticated 19 students involved in various offences.
As reported by The Cable, their offences ranged from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering, extortion and assault to admission racketeering.
Those expelled included six final-year students, the university’s director of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated in Ilorin on Monday, April 1, Premium Times noted.
He said:
“The expulsion or rustication of the affected students followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting."
The majority of the students expelled were either in their first year, second, third, or fourth year in school.
While some students were expelled, others were rusticated for one academic session or semester.
See the full list below:
1. Hassan Hanan Adebola
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 22/15CA126
Level: 100
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
2. Adebayo Adeleke
Fac./Dept.: Arts/ Performing Arts Matric No.: 19/15CF012
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
3. Ayodele Samuel Koseunti
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA097
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
4. Amatokwu Evans
Fac./Dept.: Education/Art Education
Matric No.: 20/250D079
Level: 200
Offence: Theft
Penalty: Expulsion
5. Makinde Usman Ayomide
Fac./Dept.: Arts/Linguistics and Nigeria Languages
Matric No.: 21/15CB165 Level: 200
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
6. Toki Opeyemi Ayomide
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA269
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
7. Onibiyo Eniola Gideon
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA230
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
8. Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua
Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry
Matric No.: 17/55EH116
Level: 400
Offence: Examination Malpractice Penalty: Expulsion
9. Sulaimon Mayowa
Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry
Matric No.: 20/55EH201
Level: 200
Offence: Examination Malpractice
Penalty: Expulsion
10. Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua
Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Mathematics
Matric No.: 19/56EB106
Level: 400
Offence: Hostel Bedspace Racketeering and Extortion
Penalty: Expulsion
11. Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel
Fac. /Dept: Physiotherapy/Basic Clinical Science
Matric No: 20/46KA108
Level: 300
Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion
Decision: Expulsion
12. Okeke Ruth Chinecherem
Fac./Dept: Performing Arts/ Arts
Matric No:21/15CF167
Level:200
Offence: Assault
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
13. Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal
Fac. /Dept:Anatomy /Basic Medical Science
Matric No: 20/46KA108
Level: 300
Offence: Admission Racketeering and Extortion
Decision: Rustication for one semester
14. Elegede Favour Emmauel
Fac. /Dept:Physiology /Basic Medical Science
Matric No: 21/46K1B065
Level: 200
Offence: Admission Racketeering and Extortion
Decision: Rustication for one semester
15. Bolanta Taiye Zainab
Fac. /Dept: Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Engineering & Technology
Matric No: 21/66RP072
Level: 200
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
16. Akorede Isiaka Nifemi
Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences
Matric No:22/56EB036
Level: 100
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
17. Afolayan Damilola
Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences
Matric No:22/56EB036
Level: 100
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
18. Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke
Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Chemistry
Matric No.: 20/56EE068
Level: 200
Offence: Beating a Fellow Student
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
19. Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa
Fac. /Dept:Water Resources & Environmental Engineering /Engineering & Technology
Matric No: 21/30GQ010
Level: 200
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Academic Session
