Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expelled or rusticated 19 students involved in various offences.

As reported by The Cable, their offences ranged from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering, extortion and assault to admission racketeering.

Those expelled included six final-year students, the university’s director of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated in Ilorin on Monday, April 1, Premium Times noted.

He said:

“The expulsion or rustication of the affected students followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting."

The majority of the students expelled were either in their first year, second, third, or fourth year in school.

While some students were expelled, others were rusticated for one academic session or semester.

See the full list below:

1. Hassan Hanan Adebola

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 22/15CA126

Level: 100

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

2. Adebayo Adeleke

Fac./Dept.: Arts/ Performing Arts Matric No.: 19/15CF012

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

3. Ayodele Samuel Koseunti

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA097

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

4. Amatokwu Evans

Fac./Dept.: Education/Art Education

Matric No.: 20/250D079

Level: 200

Offence: Theft

Penalty: Expulsion

5. Makinde Usman Ayomide

Fac./Dept.: Arts/Linguistics and Nigeria Languages

Matric No.: 21/15CB165 Level: 200

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

6. Toki Opeyemi Ayomide

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA269

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

7. Onibiyo Eniola Gideon

Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies

Matric No.: 19/15CA230

Level: 400

Offence: Misconduct

Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session

8. Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua

Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry

Matric No.: 17/55EH116

Level: 400

Offence: Examination Malpractice Penalty: Expulsion

9. Sulaimon Mayowa

Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry

Matric No.: 20/55EH201

Level: 200

Offence: Examination Malpractice

Penalty: Expulsion

10. Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua

Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Mathematics

Matric No.: 19/56EB106

Level: 400

Offence: Hostel Bedspace Racketeering and Extortion

Penalty: Expulsion

11. Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel

Fac. /Dept: Physiotherapy/Basic Clinical Science

Matric No: 20/46KA108

Level: 300

Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion

Decision: Expulsion

12. Okeke Ruth Chinecherem

Fac./Dept: Performing Arts/ Arts

Matric No:21/15CF167

Level:200

Offence: Assault

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

13. Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal

Fac. /Dept:Anatomy /Basic Medical Science

Matric No: 20/46KA108

Level: 300

Offence: Admission Racketeering and Extortion

Decision: Rustication for one semester

14. Elegede Favour Emmauel

Fac. /Dept:Physiology /Basic Medical Science

Matric No: 21/46K1B065

Level: 200

Offence: Admission Racketeering and Extortion

Decision: Rustication for one semester

15. Bolanta Taiye Zainab

Fac. /Dept: Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Engineering & Technology

Matric No: 21/66RP072

Level: 200

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

16. Akorede Isiaka Nifemi

Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences

Matric No:22/56EB036

Level: 100

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

17. Afolayan Damilola

Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences

Matric No:22/56EB036

Level: 100

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Semester

18. Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke

Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Chemistry

Matric No.: 20/56EE068

Level: 200

Offence: Beating a Fellow Student

Penalty: Rustication for one Semester

19. Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa

Fac. /Dept:Water Resources & Environmental Engineering /Engineering & Technology

Matric No: 21/30GQ010

Level: 200

Offence: Bedspace Racketeering

Decision: Rustication for One Academic Session

