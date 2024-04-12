Covenant University Is Number One: List of Top 20 Nigerian Universities in 2024
- Covenant University, Ota, University of Ibadan, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure,(FUTA) have been ranked as the three best universities in Nigeria
- According to the latest ranking by Times Higher Education, Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are among the best 1000 in the world
- The latest 2024 World University ranking includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions
London, United Kingdom - Times Higher Education has ranked Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state as the best university in Nigeria for the year 2024.
The University of Ibadan, Oyo state and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo state, came second and third respectively.
This is according to the 2024 latest to the United Kingdom-based ranking web, Times Higher Education.
Covenant University and the University of Ibadan are the only two Nigerian universities within the best 1000 in the world.
FUTA and the University of Lagos are amongst the best 1200in the world while Bayero University, Kano, University of Ilorin, Kwara state and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Enugu state are within the 1500 category.
Top 20 Nigerian Universities in 2024
1. Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state
2. University of Ibadan, Oyo state
3. Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state
4. University of Lagos, Akoka
5. Bayero University, Kano
6. University of Ilorin, Kwara state
7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
8. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti
9. University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state
10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in Ogun state
11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomosho, Oyo state
12. Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU)
13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra state
14. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state
15. University of Port Harcourt(UNIPORT) in Rivers state
16. Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)
17. Akwa Ibom State University
18. Alex Ekwueme Federal University
19. Babcock University
20. Baze University
