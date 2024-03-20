Top tertiary institutions in Nigeria have emerged as EduRank named the best universities in the country

EduRank is an independent, metric-based ranking of universities worldwide that analyses higher education institutions

According to the latest rankings published recently and sighted by Legit.ng, the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG) occupies No.2 position in Nigeria

Yaba, Lagos state - The list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria for 2024 as ranked by EduRank, a top source for social media analytics in the education sector, has emerged.

According to a piece of information on the organisation's website, the ratings were based on research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence.

In the top 10 Nigerian ratings, the best universities in the prominent West African nation are based in the southwest zone and federal government-operated schools.

Check out the list of top 10 universities in Nigeria in 2024 below:

1) University of Ibadan

The university was once a college of the University of London, the United Kingdom (UK).

The college was established in 1948 as University College Ibadan, one of many colleges within the University of London.

University of Ibadan (UI) became an independent university in 1962 and is the oldest degree-awarding institution in Nigeria.

2) University of Lagos

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a public research university located in Lagos state and was founded in 1962.

UNILAG is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria and is ranked among the top universities in the country in major education publications.

3) University of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) was founded in 1960 by Nnamdi Azikiwe, an African legend, who was also Nigeria's first president.

According to the institution, the establishment of the university was informed by the need to produce highly skilled men and women who would fulfil the manpower needs of Nigeria.

4) Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a federal government-owned Nigerian university.

It was established in 1962 as the University of Ife. In 1987 it was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of the university’s founding fathers and eminent lawyer, nationalist, and politician.

The university is organised into 13 faculties, which offer a range of undergraduate courses.

5) University of Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt was established in 1975 as University College, Port Harcourt and was given university status in 1977.

The institution was ranked the sixth in Africa and the first in Nigeria by Times Higher Education in 2015.

6) Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) is a federal government research university located in Zaria, Kaduna state.

It opened in 1962 as the University of Northern Nigeria.

7) Covenant University

Covenant University (CU) is a private university in Ota, Ogun state.

It is affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide and is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Association of African Universities, and National Universities Commission.

8) University of Ilorin

University of Ilorin, also known as UNILORIN, is a federal government-owned school in Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria.

UNILORIN was established by a decree of the federal military government in August 1975.

9) University of Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) was founded in 1970.

It first started as an Institute of Technology until it was recognised as a full-fledged university and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on 1 July 1971.

It became a federal government-owned University on April 1, 1975.

10) Federal University of Technology, Minna

FUT Minna specialises in technological education, offering Bachelor's of Technology, and Master's of Technology in various technology-inclined fields.

The university is said to have core competence in the development of vaccines and drugs, and also small arms design in partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The full Nigerian ranking can be viewed here.

Proposed Wigwe University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a captivating video displayed the anticipated design of Wigwe University, which was scheduled to launch in less than a year.

The university was the dream project of Herbert Wigwe, a respected entrepreneur who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in the USA on February 9, 2024.

Late Wigwe had a lofty goal of establishing one of the best universities in Africa, with world-class facilities and academic excellence.

