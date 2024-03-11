Abubakar Imam International Airport is set to be inaugurated following the completion of remodelling works

The decision was announced in a press statement as the state awaits the arrival of the President for the ceremony

Abubakar Imam is a renowned Nigerian writer and journalist who played a significant role in establishing the first Hausa-language newspaper in northern Nigeria

The Niger State government has renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport.

The President is expected to inaugurate the airport in the state capital today, Monday, March 11, 2024.

The government in the state of Niger said Minna International Airport had been renamed in recognition of the President's contribution towards developing the region.

However, the decision to rename the airport has been met with controversy and drawn criticism from various quarters.

@hillarytaylorvi wrote:

"African leaders with naming things after their names while they are in power"

@EzeHyacint29910 write:

"Ever since the coward was summoned to Abuja for baring his mind on Nigeria"s acceptance of food aids from Ukraine, he has been in the news First, telling us the need to regulate social media and now renaming an airport after a drug lord. What is going on in this Nigeria?"

Niger govt defends airport renaming

However, Hajia Binta Mammam, the state's spokesperson, defended the move, stating that the renaming of Minna International Airport was a gesture of appreciation for President Tinubu's contributions to the development of the state.

Also, the Information Commissioner Binta Mamman said:

“The terminal is now ready for inauguration, offering an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, given the state’s proximity to the nation’s capital."

New foreign airline begins daily flights in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TAAG Angola Airlines has revealed that flight schedules between the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Luanda Quatro de Fevereiro Airport, Angola, will go daily.

The company wants greater availability and mobility options for its passengers and customers.

The airline said it is committed to serving the Nigerian market as it is one of its important markets.

