Top tertiary institutions in Africa have emerged as EduRank named the 100 best universities on the continent

EduRank is an independent, metric-based ranking of universities worldwide that analyses higher education institutions

According to the latest rankings published recently and sighted by Legit.ng, no Nigerian university made it to the top 10 in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and education in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The list of the top 10 universities in Africa for 2024 as ranked by EduRank, a top source for social media analytics in the education sector, has emerged.

EduRank unveils top African universities 2024. Photo credit: Camille Tokerud

Source: Getty Images

According to a piece of information on the organisation's website, the ratings were based on research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence.

It added that the rankings are determined after it analysed 24.5 million citations received by 2.16 million academic publications made by 1,104 universities from Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng understands that EduRank conducts a series of statistical analyses to generate comparative university rankings in various fields, by country, region, and globally.

In the top 10 African ratings, no Nigerian university made it to the top 10. The top-ranked Nigerian institution is the University of Ibadan (UI), which is ranked No.13 in Africa and No.1057 in the world.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged No.23 in Africa and 1,431 globally.

Check out the list of top 10 universities in Africa in 2024 below:

1. University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town (UCT) was founded in 1829 as the South African College, a high school for boys.

The college had a small tertiary-education facility that grew substantially after 1880.

2. University of the Witwatersrand

The University of Witwatersrand is situated in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Its history is linked to mining, political and civic activism, and the development of Johannesburg.

3. University of Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch University (SU) is a public research university situated in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Stellenbosch is the earliest university in South Africa and the oldest extant university in Sub-Saharan Africa, together with the UCT - which received full university status on the same day in 1918.

4. University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria (UP) is one of Africa's top universities and reportedly the largest contact university in South Africa.

The university said it produces socially-impactful researches to find solutions for the world's most pressing issues.

5. Cairo University

Cairo University is usually ranked among the best universities in Egypt, and one of the best in Africa.

The institution has a reputation for excellence in medical education and research.

6. University of KwaZulu-Natal

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), South Africa, offers nearly 2,000 academic programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

UKZN is reportedly the third most productive university in South Africa in terms of research output.

7. Makerere University

Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, which began as a technical school in 1922, was the first major institution of higher learning in East and Central Africa.

In addition to its medical school, Makerere's faculties include those of agriculture and forestry, arts, education, technology, law, and science.

8. University of Nairobi

The University of Nairobi, Kenya, is a collegiate research institution.

Although its history as an educational institution dates back to 1956, it did not become an independent university until 1970.

9. University of Johannesburg

The institution is said to be one of the largest comprehensive contact universities in South Africa.

University of Johannesburg (UJ) has a student population of over 50,000, of which more than 3000 are international students from 80 countries.

10. University of South Africa

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is an open-learning institution.

Per a piece of information on its website, the school is a dedicated distance education university in the world.

The full Africa ranking can be viewed here.

Proposed Wigwe University

Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video displayed the anticipated design of Wigwe University, which was scheduled to launch in less than a year.

The university was the dream project of Herbert Wigwe, a respected entrepreneur who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in the USA on February 9, 2024.

Late Wigwe had a lofty goal of establishing one of the best universities in Africa, with world-class facilities and academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng