Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

A Nigerian man, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, has published a Physics textbook in the Igbo language to encourage the study of sciences in the language.

Okoro said he was motivated to embark on the project because of the many threats facing the Igbo and how it will go extinct.

Legit.ng recalls that Igbo linguistic expert commenced the translation of the physics textbook in 2023.

He explained that those without formal education will find the book easy to understand Physics.

He disclosed this in a post via his Facebook wall on Wednesday, March 12.

“Over the years, I have read so many threats facing the Igbo and how it will go extinct. This motivated me to embark on this project that seemed unattainable, for science subjects to be taught in Igbo. I started from Physics. I said I would do it, and I DID IT.

“This book is designed in a way that one without formal education can understand Physics. It's needed in all libraries, schools, homes and for individual use.”

Nigerians react to publication of Physics textbook in Igbo language

Okoro has continued to receive commendations from Nigerians.

Nzubechukwu Deborah

This is very commendable!!!

Juliet Colors

This is commendable, you have really done a great job

Congratulations Maazi Ogbonnaya

Nte J. Chuks

Ebonyi State and Igbo Nation in general are proud of you.

Congratulations on this great feat

Abelmichael Nwaeze

Well done, dear brother!

You're accomplishing an amazing assignment.

Chisolu Camelus Anyadiegwu

Congratulations bro, we are proud of you.

You deserve a national honour, Keep it up

Nigerian lady to teach Igbo language at Harvard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her excitement after she was appointed as an Igbo language instructor at Harvard and Yale universities this spring.

Amarachi noted she will be teaching at the African Languages Program (ALP) in the Department of African and African American Studies, Harvard University.

She will also be teaching the Igbo language at the Directed Independent Language Study (DILS) program at the Yale Center for Language Study, Yale University.

