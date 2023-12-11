The translation of a physics textbook into Igbo language has commenced and will be completed in 2024

An Igbo Language expert, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, made this known in a Twitter post on Sunday, December 10

Maazi Okoro said once he is done with the physics translation, he would commence the translation of chemistry and biology

An Igbo linguistic expert has commenced the translation of a physics textbook into the Igbo language.

In a post he made on Twitter, the man, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, said the work would be ready in 2024.

Maazi Okoro said the translated physics text would be ready in 2024. Photo credit: Twitter/@maazi_ogbonnaya and Getty Images/Catherine McQueen.

Source: UGC

He made it known that once he was done with the translation of physics to Igbo, he would commence work on chemistry and biology.

Physics textbook to be available in Igbo language

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"By 2024, I should be done translating Physics textbook into the Igbo Language. Once I am done with Physics, I will go over to Chemistry, Biology and other STEM subjects."

In a separate post made in 2021, the scholar said he had done other major works in the Igbo language.

His words:

"Now I have over 25 published books in Igbo and total of 58 published and unpublished manuscripts in Igbo Language. Translated the BBC guidelines in Igbo before the launching of BBC Igbo Service; translated Igbo for the UNESCO."

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions as man starts translation of physics textbook to Igbo language

@mr_nize_ said:

"While it is good to do these translations, I am wondering how we can make it useable in our schools. We have Igbo bible and many Igbo people either don’t know how to read or find it difficult and uninteresting. How can we make sure your efforts are not wasted?"

@Ejikemuwa1 said:

"This is highly commendable brother. We need to go back to our roots. The Chinese are taught in their language. So, ours shouldn't be different."

@_Victorsmog said:

"This is awesome. Physics will be easier to learn."

Nigerian lady excels in the Chinese language

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady did well in China, where she studied the Chinese language.

On the day of her graduation, the lady, Ifeoma Amuch was selected to give a speech.

She received applause online because of how she read her speech using the Chinese language.

Source: Legit.ng