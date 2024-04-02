The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has further extended its 2024 Direct Entry registration for the second time

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has further extended its 2024 Direct Entry registration by two weeks.

This will be the second time that JAMB will be extending the 2024 DE registration by two weeks this year.

The new closing date for DE registration will be April Thursday, 25, 2024.

This is according to a short statement JAMB released via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ, on Tuesday, April 2,

“This is to inform the 2024 DE applicants that the Board has further extended the ongoing registration by two weeks. As such, the closing date for the registration is now 25th April, 2024.’

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the extension was to enable all DE candidates register for the examination.

Benjamin said with the extension, the 2024 Direct Entry registration will no longer close on Thursday, March 28, 2024 but on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

He explained that the screening measure was put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some Direct Entry candidates.

JAMB announces sales of direct entry forms

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced the commencement of the sale of Direct Entry forms nationwide and in selected foreign centres.

The examination board said the application document is now available for those who want to gain admission through direct entry.

According to JAMB, the 2024 DE registration process will start on Wednesday, February 28th. Benjamin said the DE candidates with awaiting results must have uploaded their A’ level qualifications, O’level results and DE registration template at the point of registration.

