Ogbaru, Anambra - A viral video captures Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State expressing displeasure towards Paschal Aniegbuna, the transition committee chairman of Ogbaru LGA.

In the viral clip, the governor criticised Aniegbuna for permitting the construction of a fence on a walkway meant for a major road.

Soludo demanded the immediate demolition of the fence to give room for constructing a pedestrian walkway. Photo Credit: @Real_JerryN

During a road inspection, Soludo visibly showed his frustration, questioning the approval of the building that obstructed the walkway along Ododoukwu Road in Okpoko under Ogbaru LGA.

Soludo orders demolition

Soludo instructed the local government chairman to demolish the structure, warning of potential dismissal if the task was not completed.

He said:

“Which building is being built here? You need to bulldoze it. If I come here again and I see any of this rubbish, I will sack you publicly. You are incompetent.”

“They began it, and you were watching it go on without bringing it down. Where is the walkway? Come and show me the walkway. Look at the building, coming out on the road.

“Get me the person who approved this, and I will sack that person.”

The governor ordered the removal of all makeshift shelters and stores lining the street to clear space for building a footpath for pedestrians.

