NECO has given a breakdown of the officially released 2023 SSCE external examination results

The council on Monday, February 26, disclosed that 50,066 scored five credits in Mathematics and English

The registrar, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, confirmed the development in a statement at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Niger state, Minna - On Monday, February 26, the National Examination Council (NECO) revealed that 50,066 candidates representing 67.35 percent of the total number of candidates that sat for Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) got five credits, including Mathematics and English language.

The registrar of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, said 67.35% score five credits in the 2023 SSCE. Photo credit: @Neconigeria

Source: Twitter

Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, the registrar of NECO, made this disclosure while releasing the results at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state. He added that a total of 29 subjects were examined by the candidates, The Punch reported.

According to Wushishi, a total of 74,950 candidates made up of 39,213 males and 35,737 females sat for the examination which was held from November 20th to December 20, 2023, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A breakdown of those who sat for the exam

The NECO registrar said that of the total number that registered, 74,342 candidates sat for the examinations with 38,867 male, representing 52.28 percent and 35,475 female, representing 47.71, Daily Nigerian reported.

“The number of candidates that got booked for various forms of malpractice is 8,518 as against 11,419 in 2022. This shows a decline in malpractice cases by 25.4 percent.

“Two supervisors one from Oyo and another from Lagos state were blacklisted for poor supervision, inability to control the candidates, and for aiding and abetting.

“One centre in Borno state was blacklisted for aiding and abetting sharing WhatsApp messages to candidates,” Wushishi said.

WAEC releases WASSCE 2023 results

Legit.ng reported earlier that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates across Nigeria.

According to WAEC, only 46,267 out of the 80,904 candidates who sat for the examination (2023-second series) scored a minimum of five credits.

Source: Legit.ng