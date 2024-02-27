The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)has issued a fresh directive to Direct Entry applicants for the 2024 examination

The examination said the DE registration process will start on Wednesday, February, 28th and close on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Applicants are advised to upload their A’ level qualifications, O’level results and DE registration template at the point of registration

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of the sale of Direct Entry nationwide and in selected foreign centres.

The entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions said the application document is now available for those who want to gain admission direct entry.

The board disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ, on Tuesday, January 27.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB may bar DE students from 155 institutions. The decision is due to failed verification from their certificate awarding institutions.

JAMB commences sales of Direct Entry

According to JAMB, the DE registration process will start on Wednesday, February, 28th and close on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who made this known in a statement, added that DE candidates with awaiting results must have uploaded their A’ level qualifications, O’level results and DE registration template at the point of registration.

“The Board has also given a window of opportunity for upgrading from UTME to DE with a provision for only candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration and who must have indicated at the point of registration that he/she is awaiting A’level results. The particulars of which he/she must have supplied and contained in the uploaded registration template.”

JAMB closes portal for 2024 UTME registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced the closure of the registration of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The registration for the UTME 2024 which started exercise on Monday, January 15, ends on Monday, February 26.

JAMB disclosed this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

The examination body said that almost two million candidates registered for the 2024 UTME which will take place in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB further stated that 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination slated for Thursday, March 7.

