Adesegun Ogungbayi, a top educator in Lagos state, has said a nation that desires advancement must be ready to review the instruments of all educational institutions

Ogungbayi stated that this is necessary to meet the apparatuses that will enhance the technological and economic advancement of a country

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi advised the government of Bola Tinubu to ensure that "the curriculum that will determine our future is attended to now"

FCT, Abuja - The board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Adesegun Ogungbayi, has said the absence of an annual curriculum review would hinder Nigeria from achieving economic and technological advancements.

Ogungbayi's comment followed a statement by Professor Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, who emphasised the need for a periodic review of the secondary education curriculum in Nigeria to enable it meet current realities.

Mamman had lamented that it took 12 years for the present curriculum to be reviewed.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 4, Ogungbayi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "pay strict attention" to the ministry of education by ensuring that the curriculum "that will determine Nigeria's future" is attended to as soon as possible.

He said:

"The role of curriculum in the life of a nation and the world at large cannot be overemphasised, and, therefore, a nation that wants to advance in every aspect of life must be ready to be reviewing the instruments that all educational institutions are using in order to meet up with the need that will actually enhance the advancement.

"All presidential candidates aspiring to rule any nation of the world need to know that their promises for their countries should always start from the curriculum. Any candidate that fails to convince the voters about how they want to use the curriculum is not to be taken seriously or reckoned with because such administration shall centre on trial and error approach of government, and at the end of the day, the nation will remain underdeveloped.

"To this end, I am calling on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay strict attention to the ministry of education by ensuring that the curriculum that will determine our future is attended to now, and as and when due, with proper review in line with the need of our nation."

